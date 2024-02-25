AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,102 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of AST SpaceMobile worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of ASTS opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $7.14.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

