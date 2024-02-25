AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSFree Report) by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,102 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of AST SpaceMobile worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of ASTS opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $7.14.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.