ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post earnings of ($3.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.20. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

Institutional Trading of ATI Physical Therapy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 538,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 71,606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

