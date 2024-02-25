Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,316 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter worth about $18,172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after buying an additional 637,249 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth about $8,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

