Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) VP Sells $35,868.63 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $112.32 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $113.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2,194.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 193,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

