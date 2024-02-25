AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. B. Riley raised shares of AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Get AXT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXTI

AXT Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $168.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AXT by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AXT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in AXT by 20.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AXT by 234.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AXT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.