AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AXTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of AXTI opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.08. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 59.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 132.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,314 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

