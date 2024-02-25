Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives $74.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $63.37 on Thursday. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.41 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,068,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at $140,856,000. Politan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,360,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,290,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,022,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

