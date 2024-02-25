B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stake Lifted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,805,000 after buying an additional 1,588,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,960,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,529,000 after buying an additional 198,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in B2Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,730,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,008,000 after buying an additional 84,428 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in B2Gold by 159.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after buying an additional 8,147,929 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.56 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.30%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

