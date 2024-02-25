Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,514 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $156.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $170.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.19.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

