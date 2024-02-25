Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 172005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 11.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $990.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

