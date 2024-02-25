Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.1137 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

