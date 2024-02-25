Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.16 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$128.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$118.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$132.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$117.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.95.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

