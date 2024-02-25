Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,251,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,526,000 after buying an additional 2,106,190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 35,236 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 142,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,971,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,020,000 after buying an additional 1,279,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 903,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 178,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNS

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.