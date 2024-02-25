Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.64 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$64.26 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$55.20 and a twelve month high of C$71.90. The firm has a market cap of C$77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.34.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

