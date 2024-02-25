Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,377 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.30% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

ILPT opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.41%.

(Free Report)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.