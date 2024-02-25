Barclays PLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,073 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TH opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.10. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

About Target Hospitality

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

