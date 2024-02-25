Barclays PLC Has $554,000 Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,692 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth $674,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 557,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,063,750 over the last three months. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

