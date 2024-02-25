Barclays PLC Has $583,000 Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of CECO Environmental worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $4,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $5,201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $2,363,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CECO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

CECO opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $716.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

