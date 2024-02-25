Barclays PLC Has $588,000 Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 455,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 375,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 142,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOSL. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $73,079.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,032.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $73,079.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,032.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $325,428.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,496.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,306 shares of company stock worth $2,036,789 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 1.3 %

AOSL opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.79 million, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

