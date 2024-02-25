Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Barrett Business Services worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $759.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.