Barclays PLC Sells 1,320,647 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,320,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,343,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,730,000 after purchasing an additional 148,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,242,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,164,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after purchasing an additional 875,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,503,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,501 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Get Our Latest Report on HPP

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.