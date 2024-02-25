Barclays PLC Sells 15,692 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,692 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 312,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 2.3 %

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,063,750. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.