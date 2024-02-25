Barclays PLC Sells 2,753 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National Beverage by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.80. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $300.07 million during the quarter.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

