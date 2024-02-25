BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in BARK were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BARK. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BARK by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BARK by 782.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BARK by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BARK by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BARK by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BARK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BARK in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.34 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. BARK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

