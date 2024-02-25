Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) fell 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 91,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 78,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$20.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50.

Get Barksdale Resources alerts:

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.