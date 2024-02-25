Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) PT Raised to C$9.00

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$12.39 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$7.56 and a 1 year high of C$13.53. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.63.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.