Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2,411.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 467,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 444,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,834,000 after buying an additional 215,272 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BHE opened at $29.73 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $691.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

