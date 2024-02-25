Bentley Systems (BSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Bentley Systems to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.