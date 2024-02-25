Berenberg Bank Boosts Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 58

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.73) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LLOY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a market perform rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 57.33 ($0.72).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.57) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 52.94 ($0.67). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.45. The company has a market capitalization of £29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 649.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 142,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £67,059.60 ($84,436.67). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

