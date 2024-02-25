Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up to $14.30

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $15.26. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 32,348 shares changing hands.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

