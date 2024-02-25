Beyond, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:BYON)

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Beyond in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BYON opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.68.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

