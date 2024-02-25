BHP Group Limited (BHPLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
BHP Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS BHPLF opened at $29.11 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $35.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90.
BHP Group Company Profile
