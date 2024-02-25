BHP Group Limited (BHPLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS BHPLF opened at $29.11 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $35.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

