Bicycle Therapeutics plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.86) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.86) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.99). The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.34) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($5.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.55) EPS.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.08. The firm has a market cap of $740.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $28.91.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,342 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8,847.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 190,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.