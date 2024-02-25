BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $9.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

BIGC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. The firm has a market cap of $597.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.83. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in BigCommerce by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

