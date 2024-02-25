BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

