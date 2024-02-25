Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) & Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Head to Head Analysis

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 45.34% 35.31% 10.96% Bimini Capital Management -86.37% -86.05% -11.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Public Storage and Bimini Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 4 4 0 2.33 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Public Storage presently has a consensus price target of $293.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Given Public Storage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Public Storage has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Public Storage and Bimini Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $4.52 billion 11.08 $4.35 billion $11.06 25.75 Bimini Capital Management $14.02 million 0.58 -$19.82 million ($1.08) -0.74

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Public Storage beats Bimini Capital Management on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

