Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Holdings Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $22,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 955,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO opened at $337.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.38 and a 200-day moving average of $332.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

