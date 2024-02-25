Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $223.32 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.68 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637 shares of company stock valued at $151,530. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

