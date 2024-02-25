Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $56.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

BHVN opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

In other Biohaven news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Biohaven by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after buying an additional 456,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,512,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,150,000 after acquiring an additional 791,181 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

