BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,013,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,111,000 after buying an additional 1,336,886 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,192,000 after buying an additional 592,585 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after buying an additional 411,543 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $103.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

