BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $103.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.06%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.