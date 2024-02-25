BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $275.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

