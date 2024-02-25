BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $821.71

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $821.71 and last traded at $819.14, with a volume of 52193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $813.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $795.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $721.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,533 shares of company stock worth $46,774,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,178,048,000 after purchasing an additional 104,844 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

