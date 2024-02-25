Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.31. Blend Labs shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 240,542 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blend Labs

Blend Labs Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $553.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $262,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.