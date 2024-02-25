Block (NYSE:SQ) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Block stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,360 shares of company stock worth $10,242,104. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Block by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

