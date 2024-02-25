Blue Whale Capital LLP Has $97.17 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blue Whale Capital LLP decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 15.6% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $97,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $788.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $597.38 and a 200-day moving average of $504.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

