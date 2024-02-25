BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.41% of BlueLinx worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BXC stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.91. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

