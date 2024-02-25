BMO Capital Markets Increases Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$8.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC set a C$7.75 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.35.

Shares of CS opened at C$7.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.90. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.40 and a one year high of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker acquired 46,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. Also, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. Insiders own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

