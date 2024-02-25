BMO Capital Markets Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$81.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$77.00.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$68.94 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total transaction of C$82,404.40. In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.98 per share, with a total value of C$230,036.82. Also, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total transaction of C$82,404.40. Insiders own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

