Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $3,800.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.69.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,505.96 on Friday. Booking has a one year low of $2,383.18 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,576.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3,253.75. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 7,723.61% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

